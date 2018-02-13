Travel Tuesday: Travelling with a furry companion? Keep hotel ‘petiquette’ in mind

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

If you’re thinking about bringing your four-legged friend along the next time you book a hotel stay, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind.

READ MORE: Travelling with pets: how to make sure your furry friends stay safe

The great news is that more and more hotels are becoming pet-friendly. But before you book, there are some rules and restrictions that apply, as well as some etiquette that should be kept in mind.

First, before booking anything, always tell the hotel you are planning on bringing your pet for the stay. They will make a note on your file and let you know exactly what their rules and restrictions are.

You may also have to pay an additional fee and a damage deposit in case your pet causes any damage to the room or has an accident that requires a carpet cleaning.

Find out what areas your pet is allowed in. In many pet-friendly hotels, dogs are welcome throughout — but it’s probably best to keep out of the dining room, as other guests may object.

READ MORE: Hitting the road with your pets, some simple travel tips

Keep in mind that many hotels will not actually allow you to leave your dog in your guest room unattended. They will likely offer some kind of pet sitting service if you do plan on going out.

If you can, book a ground floor. This makes life easier rather than having to get on the elevator and traipse through the hotel every time you need to go out for a bathroom break.

And of course, like you do at home, bring those disposable poo bags.