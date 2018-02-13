RCMP seize disguised fentanyl pills in New Brunswick

Pills seized by New Brunswick RCMP last year have now been confirmed to contain the powerful opioid painkiller furanyl-fentanyl.

The pills were seized during an investigation into an unrelated matter in Carleton County in September 2017.

The Mounties says that the pills are of particular concern as they visually appear to be something else.

The pills are about 1 cm in diameter, display the words “Perocet 5,” and are light blue in colour, the police say.

“Those who choose to take illegal prescription drugs could be at risk of serious harm because they may be ingesting something other than what they believe they are taking,” the RCMP says.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the sale of these pills should call 506-325-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers.