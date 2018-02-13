Quebec coroner’s report into ride sharing death a warning to users

A Quebec coroner is warning that vehicles used in ride-sharing programs in the province aren’t required to undergo any type of regular inspections.

Dr. Jean Brochu looked into the October 2016 death of Katy Torres Davila of Gatineau, Que.

The University of Ottawa doctoral student died after the AmigoExpress car-sharing vehicle in which she was a passenger went off the highway between Montreal and Ottawa.

His report shows that although the car was just four years old, an inspection showed problems with the back brakes and tires.

Brochu stops short, however, of recommending inspections for all vehicles, saying the public wouldn’t accept such a measure.

But the coroner says he wants the public to know that unlike buses, taxis, or heavy vehicles, vehicles used in increasingly popular carpooling or ride-sharing services are not subject to compulsory inspections.

AmigoExpress says in a statement it is in favour of stricter rules governing cars on the road.