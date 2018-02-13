London high school students recognized at Celebrity Sports Dinner

The 2018 Celebrity Sports Dinner and Auction was held at the London Convention Centre Monday night.

Jessica Forcey from Mother Teresa Secondary School and Aaron Tennant from South Secondary School were the recipients of the SPECTRA award, an acronym for sportsmanship, participation, excellence, character, teamwork, respect, and achievement.

The award is in memory of Alex Kelman, a long-time sports broadcaster and founding member of the Sports Celebrity Dinner.

Celebrities in attendance included former WWE superstar Trish Stratus and decorated Olympian Cindy Klaussen along with Canadian soccer stars Christine Sinclair and Shelina Zadorsky.

Zadorsky said it’s good to be back to honour some of the top high school athletes in the area.

“I think it’s special just to share those moments with the kids who are so happy to be here and just want to hang out and chat.”

The event also featured a silent auction in support of the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.

The 2018 Sportsperson of the year award was given to Ontario Hockey Association president Karen Phibbs.