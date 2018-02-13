Bill Kelly: Trump’s uninformed bluster clouds trade issues

Donald Trump was at it again yesterday.

During a meandering announcement that was supposed to be about infrastructure spending, Trump accused Canada of not treating the United States right on trade issues and threatened to impose a border tax on goods entering the country.

READ MORE: Donald Trump complains ‘Canada does not treat us right,’ threatens global tax

No one is quite sure what Trump was talking about — that’s becoming harder and harder to determine with each passing day — but we suspect it might be about the supply management system used by the Canadian government to subsidize dairy farmers.

Of course, the American government offers similar subsidies to American dairy farmers, but Trump likely doesn’t know that because it’s common knowledge that he doesn’t read staff briefings dealing with trade or intelligence issues, or anything else for that matter.

We’re told that he’ll only read documents that are a paragraph or two long that mention his name often, but then, what would you expect from someone who is the walking definition of narcissism?

READ MORE: ‘Trade is not a hockey game’: Trudeau talks up NAFTA benefits in U.S.

The problem is that, in the absence of fact, Trump simply makes stuff up to substantiate his uninformed opinions.

The late New York Senator, J. Patrick Moynahan, once told a political opponent, “you are entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.”

Sadly, that’s a message that seems to have eluded Donald Trump.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News