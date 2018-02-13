Kelowna Rockets bounce back to defeat Victoria Royals

The Kelowna Rockets finally claimed victory against the Royals on Monday after losing their first two games against the team during a long weekend series.

The first goal came when the Royals’ Matthew Phillips scored on a penalty shot about five minutes into the game.

Half a minute later, Kole Lind responded by speeding down the wing in a two-on-one with Conner Bruggen-Cate. Lind scored to tie the game for the Rockets.

Then, the Royals’ Noah Gregor backhanded a shot into the goal from right in front of the net to give Victoria the lead.

During a Rockets power play, Lind tipped in a shot from Cal Foote to tie the game.

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski both scored goals of their own during the second period for the Rockets. Gordie Ballhorn followed up on a Rockets power play for a three-goal lead.

Tyler Soy responded for the Royals, making the score 5-3 heading into the third period.

The Royals’ Andrei Grishakov scored on a power play, but Victoria wasn’t able to tie the game.

The final score was 5-4.

Kelowna will play the Red Deer Rebels on home ice for Valentine’s Day. Game time is 7:05 p.m.