Crime
February 12, 2018 7:53 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 7:56 pm

Stolen urn returned to Penticton man

By Global News
The urn contained the truck owner's father's ashes which he carried around with him all the time.

The urn contained the truck owner's father's ashes which he carried around with him all the time.

RCMP handout
A A

A happy ending to a stolen urn in Penticton.

The urn was in a pick-up truck that was stolen more than a week ago in Penticton.

The urn contained the ashes of the truck owner’s father.

Police put out an appeal for the return of the urn — no questions asked.

RCMP say the urn has been located through social media.

“A friend of the man, received a message advising that the burial urn was currently located at a Penticton residence. Arrangements were made for it to be returned during a private meet in Penticton. All is well that ends well in this case,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a news release.
Report an error
Ashes
Crime
penticton
Stolen urn penticton
urn

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News