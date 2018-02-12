Stolen urn returned to Penticton man

A happy ending to a stolen urn in Penticton.

The urn was in a pick-up truck that was stolen more than a week ago in Penticton.

The urn contained the ashes of the truck owner’s father.

Police put out an appeal for the return of the urn — no questions asked.

RCMP say the urn has been located through social media.

“A friend of the man, received a message advising that the burial urn was currently located at a Penticton residence. Arrangements were made for it to be returned during a private meet in Penticton. All is well that ends well in this case,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a news release.