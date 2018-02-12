Stolen urn returned to Penticton man
A A
A happy ending to a stolen urn in Penticton.
The urn was in a pick-up truck that was stolen more than a week ago in Penticton.
The urn contained the ashes of the truck owner’s father.
Police put out an appeal for the return of the urn — no questions asked.
RCMP say the urn has been located through social media.
“A friend of the man, received a message advising that the burial urn was currently located at a Penticton residence. Arrangements were made for it to be returned during a private meet in Penticton. All is well that ends well in this case,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a news release.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.