B.C. celebrates final Family Day on second week in February

Thousands across the province are enjoying Family Day on Monday.

This will be the final Family Day that is celebrated on the second week in February, before the holiday moves to the third week next year. This is to align with other provinces who also celebrate Family Day.

“Moving Family Day is the right thing to do for businesses small and large, and is better for families who may be spread out across the country,” said Premier John Horgan last week. “This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces.”

Many in the business community are applauding the move but the Canada West Ski Areas Association says ski resorts will lose money as many mountains are already at 100 per cent capacity on both the second and third weekends in February.

There are fears now the move will only create disappointment and chaos on the slopes.

“With the Family Day being on a separate weekend from the rest of Canada, it was maybe not as busy a weekend for B.C. residents to come up and enjoy the mountains and get out and get on the slopes,” said Julia Grant, a spokesperson for Grouse Mountain.

“So we’re a little bit disappointed with the shift but from Grouse Mountain’s perspective, we’re happy to have people come up whenever they want to come visit.”

It seems many in the Lower Mainland had the idea to go to Grouse Mountain on Monday as the slopes were packed with people, many of whom had mixed feelings about the holiday date change.

Many ski areas are offering 50 per cent off to B.C. residents this Family Day but there are a number of other free events going on around the province as well.

