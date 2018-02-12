Family Day 2018
February 12, 2018

Free events happening around B.C. for Family Day 2018

Skating is one of the free Family Day events in many communities around B.C.

If you are looking for something to do this Family Day, there are more than 180 free events happening around the province.

Provincial grants were provided to 186 communities to fund activities from free admittance to the Royal British Columbia Museum, to bouncy castles and family swims.

This is the last year B.C.’s Family Day will be held on the second weekend of February. Next year, Family Day is moving to the third weekend to align with the majority of Canadians.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Family Day to be moved to 3rd week in February starting in 2019

To find a free event near you this Family Day, go to the B.C. Family Day website and find your community.

