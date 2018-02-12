Free events happening around B.C. for Family Day 2018

If you are looking for something to do this Family Day, there are more than 180 free events happening around the province.

Provincial grants were provided to 186 communities to fund activities from free admittance to the Royal British Columbia Museum, to bouncy castles and family swims.

This is the last year B.C.’s Family Day will be held on the second weekend of February. Next year, Family Day is moving to the third weekend to align with the majority of Canadians.

To find a free event near you this Family Day, go to the B.C. Family Day website and find your community.