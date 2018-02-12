Ontario’s Zoe Bergermann to compete for Canada in snowboard cross

It’s a dream come true for Zoe Bergermann.

The 23-year-old snowboarder from Erin, Ont., is representing Canada at Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea after just missing out four years ago at the Sochi Games.

READ MORE: Pyeongchang 2018: Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury wins gold in men’s moguls

“I was on the development team and I put in everything I had hoping I had a shot and I just came too short,” she said in an interview from Canada House in the Olympic Village.

“It was pretty heartbreaking but I think in the long run, I’m glad I didn’t go [because] it made me work really hard for this one.”

Bergermann will compete in the ladies’ snowboard cross. It’s an event she took up when she was 10 years old.

She said the goal of competing in the Olympics began in 2010 after watching Canadian Maelle Ricker win the gold medal in snowboard cross in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics.

“I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to be there too,” she said.

Not only will she be there, but her family from Erin is also making the trip to South Korea to watch her compete.

READ MORE: Canada’s first gold: Virtue, Moir reinforce top spot in team figure skating

“I love competing in front of my family. We’re really close and I like when they can come to my events,” Bergermann said.

Ladies’ snowboard cross is scheduled for Friday morning in South Korea (Thursday night in Ontario).