New technology helping with 16-year-old cold case in southern Alberta

RCMP said Monday new technology is on their side as they continue to try to solve the February 2002 murder of Adrienne McColl.

Saturday will mark 16 years since the 21-year-old’s body was found in a rancher’s field just outside Nanton, Alta.

The murder investigation by the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit in Calgary has not let up over the years and Cpl. Hal Turnbull said they’ve been making progress thanks to tips and advances in technology.

“We’re finding now that we’re able to resubmit samples and articles of evidence (for testing) and in some cases, new technologies have advanced so far that we’re getting some new information,” Turnbull said.

RCMP said the key to solving the case lies with those who know how McColl died, and that someone out there has the answers.

“We’re looking for people who knew her – friends, acquaintances, maybe colleagues at work – who can think back to Valentine’s Day, 2002,” Turnbull said.

Turnbull said anyone who has information on the last days of McColl’s life, no matter how insignificant it seems, is asked to call RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).