February 12, 2018 1:49 pm

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife taken to hospital after white powder delivered to home

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and daughter Kai attend the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to hospital on Monday after being exposed to an unidentified white powder that was mailed to the family’s home.

New York police confirmed that the package was opened by the wife.

She was taken to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center after complaining of nausea. There is no evidence that the powder was harmful.

City officials told NBC News that the letter was addressed to her husband, who is the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

— With a file from Reuters

