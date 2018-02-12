Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills hit, roller-coaster week ahead

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Wind chills dove back into the mid -40s Monday morning in Saskatoon.

-40 wind chills move out, but hang on tight – a roller-coaster week is on the way!

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

Saskatonians woke up to the second coldest morning of 2018 so far with the mercury plummeting down to -32.4 degrees with extreme cold wind chills as cool as -43 around 7 a.m. CT, down to -52 in Val Marie.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine started the day in the Bridge City, which helped warm us up into the mid -20s by midday with extreme cold warnings ending for the area.

Sunny skies stick around for the afternoon with a breezy southwesterly wind helping push temperatures up into the minus teens later on with wind chills in the -30s all day.

Monday Night

The arctic high that brought in the extreme cold slides southeast and allows a few clouds to move in as we cool back toward the -20s overnight.

Tuesday

A massive warm up is on the way Tuesday with wind chills in the mid -20s to start the day under a mix of sun and cloud before clouds roll in by midday as west-southwesterly winds kick in with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon with gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible.

Those winds will help bump temperatures up toward the freezing mark in the afternoon with a risk of freezing rain and snow into the evening as a cold front presses in.

There is a risk of snow and mixed precipitation Tuesday night in the Saskatoon area as a cold front pushes in.

Wednesday-Friday

That cold front will continue to sweep through into early Wednesday and keep us in the clouds for the majority of the day with light snow expected as we cool back into the minus teens.

After a warm Tuesday, a cold front will sweep through and drop us back down Wednesday.

Sunshine will return in full force on Thursday as arctic air drops back in and cools us down into the -20s to start with wind chills pushing toward the -40s in the morning before we warm back toward minus single digits with clouds returning on Friday.

Arctic air returns to central Saskatchewan later this week.

Family Day Long Weekend Outlook

The roller-coaster temperatures continue for Family Day long weekend with daytime highs dropping from around -10 Saturday with a chance of flurries, back to -18 by holiday Monday with increasing sunshine through the weekend.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Jim Gawluk took the Feb. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo at Cranberry Flats:

Jim Gawluk took the Feb. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo at Cranberry Flats.

Jim Gawluk / Supplied

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

