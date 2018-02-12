Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills hit, roller-coaster week ahead

-40 wind chills move out, but hang on tight – a roller-coaster week is on the way!

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

Saskatonians woke up to the second coldest morning of 2018 so far with the mercury plummeting down to -32.4 degrees with extreme cold wind chills as cool as -43 around 7 a.m. CT, down to -52 in Val Marie.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine started the day in the Bridge City, which helped warm us up into the mid -20s by midday with extreme cold warnings ending for the area.

Skin can freeze in 5-10 minutes if exposed to extreme wind chill values this morning across central #Sask https://t.co/SczVRGH3h3 #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/xRoCYXvCOy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 12, 2018

Sunny skies stick around for the afternoon with a breezy southwesterly wind helping push temperatures up into the minus teens later on with wind chills in the -30s all day.

Monday Night

The arctic high that brought in the extreme cold slides southeast and allows a few clouds to move in as we cool back toward the -20s overnight.

Tuesday

A massive warm up is on the way Tuesday with wind chills in the mid -20s to start the day under a mix of sun and cloud before clouds roll in by midday as west-southwesterly winds kick in with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Those winds will help bump temperatures up toward the freezing mark in the afternoon with a risk of freezing rain and snow into the evening as a cold front presses in.

Wednesday-Friday

That cold front will continue to sweep through into early Wednesday and keep us in the clouds for the majority of the day with light snow expected as we cool back into the minus teens.

Sunshine will return in full force on Thursday as arctic air drops back in and cools us down into the -20s to start with wind chills pushing toward the -40s in the morning before we warm back toward minus single digits with clouds returning on Friday.

Family Day Long Weekend Outlook

The roller-coaster temperatures continue for Family Day long weekend with daytime highs dropping from around -10 Saturday with a chance of flurries, back to -18 by holiday Monday with increasing sunshine through the weekend.

Jim Gawluk took the Feb. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo at Cranberry Flats:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.