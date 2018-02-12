GoFundMe page for Gerald Stanley draws fury amid protests, calls for appeal

A fundraiser created to help Gerald Stanley recover his legal fees has prompted fury online, with many calling for GoFundMe to remove the page entirely.
READ MORE: Tories accuse Trudeau of ‘political interference’ after comments on Boushie case
Stanley, a farmer from Saskatchewan, was found not guilty in the death of a 22-year-old Indigenous man named Colten Boushie Friday.
WATCH: Anger and protests after Gerald Stanley’s not guilty verdict
The jury’s decision led to nationwide protests over the weekend, with many saying racism against Indigenous Peoples impacted the case’s outcome. The Boushie family, along with activists, have said they will fight for an appeal.
A GoFundMe page titled “Gerald Stanley Support Fund,” also drew anger online.
READ MORE: Colten Boushie’s mother delivers emotional message as rallies held across Canada
The page reads that money raised will go to renovating Stanley’s farm, repairing vehicles and paying off legal fees.
Twitter users spoke out saying they were “disgusted” and “deeply disappointed” by the website’s decision to host the fundraiser.
“This organization does so much good, but I’ll never see it the same way again,” one Twitter user named Jean Knowles said of GoFundMe.
Others warned that several donations were made using racist pseudonyms, as well as under the names “Justin Trudeau” and “Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.”
The online fundraiser was created by Sam Olsen of Maple Creek, Sask., on behalf of the Stanley family on Feb. 9.
While it’s unclear how Olsen is acquainted with the family, GoFundMe confirmed to Global News in an email that the page is verified.
WATCH: ‘Indigenous people are angry, heartbroken,’ Trudeau says on Boushie verdict
The statement explained that GoFundMe will not remove the page, which had collected $84,000 of its $100,000 goal by Monday afternoon.
“Given the jury verdict, this campaign does not violate our terms of service,” spokeswoman Rachel Hollis said.
READ MORE: Federal justice minister says Canada ‘can and must do better’ after Gerald Stanley acquittal
While GoFundMe said the page does not violate its policy, a petition on change.org is calling for the website to remove it.
The petition, created by Cassandra Miles of Issaquah, Wash., had received about 400 signatures by Monday afternoon.
WATCH: Colten Boushie’s family mark shooting anniversary with prayer
“This is a slap in the face to The Boushie/Baptiste Family, First Nations People,” the petition said of the fundraiser.
“Go Fund Me should take the platform down, refund every bit of that money or divert it to anti-hate crime causes, and issue a public apology IMMEDIATELY.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.