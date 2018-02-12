Luke Tasker back with Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have resigned receiver Luke Tasker to a two-year contract.

Tasker was eligible to become a free agent Tuesday at noon.

The 27-year-old Buffalo native is coming off a record season in 2017.

Luke Tasker has re-signed through 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣! Catch the best of his 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣+ yard season ⤵️ 🎥 > https://t.co/qRGFFXVo30 #HamiltonProud pic.twitter.com/nkcyu3z6Hj — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 12, 2018

He had career highs in games played (18), receptions (104), receiving yards (1,167) and receiving touchdowns (7) in 2017.

Overall, Tasker ranked second in the league last season in receiving targets (154), tied for second in receptions, was sixth in receiving yards and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns.

During his five-year CFL career in Hamilton, Tasker has 341 receptions for 4,224 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns, has made two Grey Cup appearances with the Tiger-Cats (2013, 2014) and is a three-time East Division All-Star (2014, 2015, 2017).