Guelph Police seize drugs and stolen property in alleged apartment takeover

Guelph Police responded to a call for help from someone whose apartment was taken over by alleged drug dealers.

Officers attended the residence at 90 Carden St. on Sunday morning with a search warrant and raided the home.

A total of three Guelph residents were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police seized about $6,500 in crystal meth, $250 worth of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a replica handgun and two bicycles that had been reported stolen in the city.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $1,600 worth of drugs

This investigation was referred to as an “apartment takeover” by police due to its nature. Police say this is an incident in which drug dealers seize an apartment or home through violence or threats, then use the residence to deal drugs.

A 19-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old female, whose identities have not been released, face 17 criminal charges in total, including weapons offences, uttering threats, and trafficking of controlled substances.