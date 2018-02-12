Scott Thompson: What if the sexual allegations against Patrick Brown are proven false?

Former Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown came out swinging on Facebook Sunday saying the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by anonymous women are false.

Those allegations cost Brown his leadership of the party and a run at Kathleen Wynne for Premier.

None of the allegations have been questioned, let alone proven, because the victims are unknown and no charges have been identified or filed.

Brown said CTV, who broke the story that ended his political year, left a detailed witness account out of the story. He also claims there are relationships between CTV staff and the alleged victims. He said he will vigorously fight for what is left of his name and reputation.

Can you image what will happen if the allegations of sexual misconduct against Patrick Brown are proven false? What then?

What happens to Patrick Brown? And where does that leave the #MeToo movement?

What we do know is Patrick Brown will not be the next Premier of Ontario.

What we don’t know is what society has yet to learn from his very public downfall.

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.