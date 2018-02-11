Chris Stockwell, former Etobicoke MPP and Ontario Speaker, dies at age 60

Chris Stockwell, former Progressive Conservative MPP from Etobicoke, has died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.

News of Stockwell’s death was delivered on Twitter by interim Ontario PC Leader Vic Fedeli.

Very saddened to hear about the passing of former MPP, cabinet minister, Speaker of the House, and long-time Tory family member Chris Stockwell. Rest in Peace. #onpoli #pcpo — Victor Fedeli (@VicFedeliMPP) February 12, 2018

Stockwell began his career in municipal politics, before going on to represent Etobicoke in the Ontario provincial legislature from 1990 to 2003.

He also served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 1999, and held the position of environment minister from April 2002 to October 2003.

Stockwell was also a contributor to Global News Radio 640 Toronto, serving as a fill-in host on occasion.

Several prominent Ontario politicians took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Stockwell’s passing.

My heart breaks for @cstockwell_s' family. He was a superb public servant, Speaker of the Assembly and a loyal Progressive Conservative. He was particularly kind to me as a friend and supporter. I will always remember him and forever miss him. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) February 12, 2018

I knew Chris Stockwell as a fiery, passionate person who brought life to the Ontario Legislature. I send my personal condolences to his family and friends. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) February 12, 2018

Condolences to the family and friends of former speaker and cabinet minister Chris Stockwell. https://t.co/oMu0PViOqP #onpoli — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) February 12, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of former Etobicoke MPP Chris Stockwell. He was a great politician and a great friend, I will miss him. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 12, 2018

Chris Stockwell was such a feisty & determined man who always spoke up passionately for the things he believed in. His dedication to municipal & provincial politics continued his family's commitment to public service. He'll be missed & I extend condolences to his family tonight. — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 12, 2018

