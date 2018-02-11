Chris Stockwell, former Etobicoke MPP and Ontario Speaker, dies at age 60
Chris Stockwell, former Progressive Conservative MPP from Etobicoke, has died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.
News of Stockwell’s death was delivered on Twitter by interim Ontario PC Leader Vic Fedeli.
Stockwell began his career in municipal politics, before going on to represent Etobicoke in the Ontario provincial legislature from 1990 to 2003.
He also served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 1999, and held the position of environment minister from April 2002 to October 2003.
Stockwell was also a contributor to Global News Radio 640 Toronto, serving as a fill-in host on occasion.
Several prominent Ontario politicians took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Stockwell’s passing.
