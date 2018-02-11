‘I have lots of possibilities’: Young girls learn about working in science

Noor Mansour has a lot of questions.

The 8-year-old loves programming, technology and science, so on Sunday morning, she walked into the perfect event.

In honour of International Day of Women and Girls of Science, the Montreal Science Centre opened its doors to host a special event.

Related LEGO to celebrate women in science

READ MORE: ‘We need more she-roes’: Canadian scientist presents vision of women and ocean science to UN

They invited 15 different organizations working in a wide range of fields, to set up a booth and talk to young girls about what they do.

“What we want to say is that there’s only 20 per cent of women working in science, so we want to help that interest in science for women,” said Cybèle Robichaud, programming director at the Montreal Science Centre.

Companies like the Canadian Space Agency, CGI Group, and Ubisoft, welcomed girls of all ages to listen, ask questions and experience their field.

The goal was simple – to inspire them.

READ MORE: NASA astronomer visits Moncton High, hopes to inspire young minds to study science

“It has to start young,” said Ubisoft programmer, Jennifer Henry. “We have to invest the younger generation.

“We can’t hire women, if there’s no women studying that field.”

For the hundreds of young girls that attended the event, most are very interested in studying science.

And after visiting the different booths, Noor says she’s happy to see that there are so many options.

“I’m thinking of being a science teacher or a doctor or something like that,” she said. “You have all kinds of jobs you can do, so I’m not really sure.”