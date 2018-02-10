World
February 10, 2018 10:44 pm
Updated: February 10, 2018 11:16 pm

230 civilians killed in Syrian, Russian airstrikes in past week: UN

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: War monitoring group says Syrian airstrikes kill dozens, injure more than 100 in Syria in fourth day of attack on rebel-held areas. Warning: This video contains graphic images, discretion is advised.

A A

GENEVA (Reuters) – Syrian and Russian airstrikes in rebel-held areas have killed 230 civilians in the past week in some of the conflict’s worst violence that may also constitute war crimes, the top United Nations human rights official said on Saturday.

Story continues below

Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office had received reports including video footage of possible use of “toxic agents” on Feb. 4 in the rebel-held town of Saraqeb, Idlib province.

READ MORE: Russian warplane downed by Syrian rebels, pilot killed

“After seven years of paralysis in the (U.N.) Security Council, the situation in Syria is crying out to be referred to the International Criminal Court, as well as for a much more concerted effort by States to bring peace,” Zeid said in a statement.

WATCH: U.N. investigating violence and allegations of gas attack in Syria

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Russian airstrikes
Syria
Syria airstrike
Syria airstrikes civilians
Syria civilian death toll
Syria civilians
Syria war
Syrian Airstrikes
syrian civil war

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News