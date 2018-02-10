Budweiser Gardens to go ‘green’ during Knights game

The house of green is going green. In an effort to be more environmentally conscious, Budweiser Gardens is hosting its first ‘green’ event.

“What that means is we’re going to try to reduce our waste, conserve energy, and do some things for the environment,” said Brian Ohl, general manager of Budweiser Gardens.

The venue has partnered with the LTC to provide free rides for fans to try and reduce carbon emissions. The free rides start at 5 p.m. and run through to the end of service–all you need is your ticket.

Inside the arena, Ohl is asking fans to pay attention to where they throw their trash at the end of the night.

“We’re working on trying to divert as much as we can from the landfill in terms of how we recycle and compost and things like that,” he said. “Garbage, recycling and compost are all side-by-side. It should be easy to figure out.”

“A hot dog would go in the compost bin, and cans or plastic cups would go in the recycling.”

For every save that a Knight’s goalie makes, a tree will be planted as part of the Million Tree Challenge — a community-wide project with the focus of planting one million more trees for environmental and human health in London.

“Hopefully we have a lot of saves so we can donate a lot of trees to the Million Tree Challenge,” said Ohl.

Downtown London says they’ll match the total and will plant an equal number of trees. Fans at the game are also encouraged to join the Saves for Trees program by sponsoring a tree for $25.

Asked if they had to make a lot of changes around Budweiser Gardens to accommodate ‘green’ initiatives, Ohl said, just a little.

“We’ve got a pretty good array of products that are recyclable as it is. What’s really going to change is we’re adding a composting element to the waste,” he said.

The London Knight’s face-off against the Sudbury Wolves at 7 p.m. Saturday. You can catch that at 980 CFPL starting with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

– With files from Mike Stubbs