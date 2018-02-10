Canucks fall 4-1 in Carolina

The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, bringing their most recent losing streak to 4.

Michael Del Zotto scored Vancouver’s only goal.

"It's not easy trailing, playing catch-up all the time but we need to find ways to start games better then we do," – Bo Horvat on 4-1 loss to Carolina pic.twitter.com/u0jJHsW7g1 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2018

The Hurricanes saw goals from Brett Pesce, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Justin Williams and Sebastian Aho.

The Canucks were without Chris Tanev and Brock Boeser, while the Hurricanes had to make do without Haydn Fleury.

Vancouver will next play the Dallas Stars on Sunday.