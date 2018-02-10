Canucks fall 4-1 in Carolina
The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, bringing their most recent losing streak to 4.
Michael Del Zotto scored Vancouver’s only goal.
The Hurricanes saw goals from Brett Pesce, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Justin Williams and Sebastian Aho.
The Canucks were without Chris Tanev and Brock Boeser, while the Hurricanes had to make do without Haydn Fleury.
Vancouver will next play the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
