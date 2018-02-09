Sports
February 9, 2018 10:08 pm

It’s a hockey history lesson on ice in downtown Kingston

By Global News

Queen's, Royal Military College and 2RCHA Petawawa will take to the ice to recreate hockey as it started in the 1800s. British soldiers originally played shinty in the harbour in the 1840s while Queen's squared off against RMC in March 1886. Queen's won that first match.

A A

There’s no other event in sports like the historic hockey series in Kingston.

“There’s nothing like it,” says Mark Potter, the president of Kingston’s International Hockey Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Golden Bears beat Huskies 4-1 in historic hockey game between the 2 clubs


Story continues below

“No other sport anywhere does a re-enactment game. We’re the only one and we go back to the roots of the game. The first games were played on the Kingston harbour back in the 1840s and as close as we can, we try to stick to the original rules.

We use a square puck and there’s no forward passing. Much like the game of rugby, they have to pass latterly or behind.

The defenceman called a point and cover point can’t cross the centre ice so P.K. Subban wouldn’t do very well in historic hockey.

There are seven players on a team and one player is a rover who can go anywhere on the ice and finally the goalkeeper isn’t allowed to fall on his knees to make a save.”

This is the 50th anniversary of this historic re-enactment which features teams from Queen’s University, Royal Military College and soldiers from the Horse Artillery at CFB Petawawa.

Potter says they’re very proud to continue the tradition started by the late Phil Quattrocchi in 1968.

“That’s a testament to a lot of volunteers and partners and especially the players who believe in keeping this tradition alive.”

READ MORE: ‘Constant racism’: Three black hockey players reflect on historic moment they took the ice together

Games begin on Saturday at Springer Market Square in downtown Kingston starting at 2 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFB Petawawa
CKWS TV
Historic Hockey
Kingston
Mark Potter
Queen's University
RMC
Springer Market Square

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News