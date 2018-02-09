Alysena 28 birth control recalled in Canada over chipped pills

Apotex Inc. is recalling a batch of Alysena 28 birth control pills.

The company says they may not be effective in preventing pregnancy because the pills were chipped.

Alysena 28 is a prescribed birth control pill, with 21 “active” pills and 7 “inactive” pills. The “active” pills were the ones with chips, Health Canada said, which means they may contain less of the active drug ingredients.

The batch of pills that may be affected were DIN 02387883 and lot LF10133A; they expire in October 2019.

Health Canada is warning women who use the pills to check them before and after taking them out of their package.

If there are any unusual pills, return them to your pharmacy for a replacement.

Health Canada is monitoring the recall, which is a voluntary recall from the company.

“Health Canada is working with Apotex Inc. to determine the scope and cause of the issue,” officials said on the recall notice. “Should additional products or lots be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as appropriate.”