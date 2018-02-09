Body of missing Nova Scotia fishing boat captain discovered by local fishermen

The body of a missing Nova Scotia fishing boat captain has been recovered.

RCMP confirm that local fishermen located the body of Roger Stoddard, 64, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Stoddard was discovered on his boat, The Fisherman’s Provider II, off the coast of Canso, N.S.

The vessel ran aground on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. in an area known as Frying Pan Shoal. There were four people on the vessel when it started taking on water, three of whom were rescued by another local fishing vessel.

According to officials, the captain chose to remain on board.

“It’s not uncommon for a captain to want to stay on board to attempt and save the vessel,” said Marc Ouellette, regional supervisor with the Canadian Coast Guard, on Thursday.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre announced late Thursday afternoon that they were scaling back the search for the captain after there were “no indications of life on the vessel.”

The case is now in the hands of the RCMP. In a statement, police said they would “like to acknowledge the support of the fishing community and the community of Canso” and said their thoughts are with the families of the captain and crew of the Fisherman’s Provider II.

The Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the incident. At this time, it’s unclear what caused the vessel to run aground.