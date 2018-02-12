Bob Layton Editorial: What am I bid for ’em?

I wore my auctioneer’s hat Saturday night, raising some money for the Knights of Columbus and their charitable good works.

I also attended some other auctions, one where they were selling Nazi memorabilia — money, both paper and coins. The item that sold for the highest was a Nazi silver ring, with the SS symbol.

I hope collectors were buying these things just for historical purposes and not for any other reason.

Then, I went to an auction of restaurant equipment. The place was packed, as restauranteurs got great bargains on everything from chafing dishes with the little flame underneath, to cutting boards three times as long as the one you have at home. They even sold the little metal racks that hold the jam and peanut butter on each table.

The successful bidders liked the prices, but all agreed with the auctioneer who mentioned how we were all here, partly, because of the increasing minimum wage putting pressure on restaurants.

“That’s that why we are here today,” he said, “Selling off everything from Chili’s,” as he put a food processor on the block.

They later auctioned off a box of nails, but they were not the type needed for a political coffin.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.