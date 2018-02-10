Gerber baby an Insta charmer and SpaceX launch rocks Global’s social media feeds

It was “firsts” — first SpaceX rocket launch and first Down syndrome Gerber baby — that not only made headlines this week, but had our audiences abuzz over on our social media handles.

A news conference with Elon Musk about the Falcon Heavy launch has garnered 760,000 views on YouTube and 2,400 comments.

The new SpaceX jumbo rocket, built to be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle in operation, blasted off from Florida on Tuesday. The debut test launch was a milestone for Silicon Valley billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s rocket company.

Watch: The Falcon Heavy launch

And, an Instagram post about the latest Gerber “spokesbaby” was a hit with the Global News audience, with about 4,000 likes and comments.

In case you missed it, little Lucas Warren is Gerber’s first ambassador with Down syndrome.

A dog who started a fire on the stove while stealing pancakes decides to take a nap once the house begins to fill with flames and smoke. Yes, it was caught on camera and the subsequent story netted 2K interactions, and left Global News audiences ROTFL-ing:

A woman with an emotional support rodent was forced to flush him down the toilet after an airline told her it wasn’t allowed to fly with her, and the ordeal ignited a hairy debate on Global News’ comment threads, to the tune of 4,000 users reacting, commenting and sharing.