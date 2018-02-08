Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck at King and James in downtown Hamilton
There were major traffic delays in downtown Hamilton on Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a car at King and James streets.
Hamilton Police say the pedestrian, a man in his 20’s, was struck at about 2:30 p.m. He was rushed to hospital with head injuries.
Police closed the intersection for more than two hours and motorists reported delays on King Street as far back as Wellington Street.
HSR and GO Transit were also forced to detour many of their busses around the intersection. The affected portions of King Street and James Street were reopened at about 4:40 p.m.
