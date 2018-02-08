Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck at King and James in downtown Hamilton

There were major traffic delays in downtown Hamilton on Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a car at King and James streets.

Major delays at the intersection of KING and JAMES in downtown #HamOnt at this time for a vehicle accident – @hamiltonpolice on scene. @HSR is on detour around the area, follow them for updates. — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) February 8, 2018

HPS continues to investigate male pedestrian (20’s) struck at the intersection of King & James. James St closed from Main to King William. Westbound traffic on King St diverted @ Hughson. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/97LnapIb5n — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 8, 2018

Hamilton Police say the pedestrian, a man in his 20’s, was struck at about 2:30 p.m. He was rushed to hospital with head injuries.

#HamOnt traffic downtown more than an hour after pedestrian hit at King/James. pic.twitter.com/GmWtxBNQot — Allyssia Atkinson (@kinsonalley) February 8, 2018

Police closed the intersection for more than two hours and motorists reported delays on King Street as far back as Wellington Street.

HSR and GO Transit were also forced to detour many of their busses around the intersection. The affected portions of King Street and James Street were reopened at about 4:40 p.m.

Hamilton GO Centre 14:55 – York U. GO Bus Loop 17:10 #GObus is delayed approx. 25 mins in Hamilton; accident at King and James. — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) February 8, 2018

Update: please note that the detours in the downtown core are causing delays on many HSR routes. — HSR (@hsr) February 8, 2018