Vaughan teacher charged in alleged sexual relationship with teen student

York Regional Police (YRP) say a 28-year-old teacher from Vaughan is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

It’s alleged that Marianna Riossi, who worked as an occasional supply teacher, was involved in a sexual relationship with a teenage student at a York Region Catholic School (YRCS).

“We received information on January the 26th of a possible sexual relationship between a teacher at one of the schools,” Cst. Laura Nicolle told 640 Toronto Global News Radio, “It’s believed the relationship took place between October and December of 2017.”

Riossi is facing three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation. Investigators at YRP’s sexual assault unit believe there may be more victims.

“We’re not releasing any information about the student or the specific school that it happened at to protect the victim,” Nicolle said. “But we do want to put the information out there to parents and to students to have a conversation and are encouraging other potential victims or anyone with information to come forward.”

In a statement, York Region Catholic School Board spokesperson Sonia Gallo told 640 News that the allegations were “upsetting.”

“We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure a safe and respectful working and learning environment for all our students and staff. Ms. Riossi was immediately removed from her teaching assignment, and is currently on leave, as per Board practice. This is an active investigation and we are cooperating with the York Regional Police.”

Riossi will make her first appearance in a Newmarket court on March 6.