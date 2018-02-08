4 major accidents on 4 highways in Montreal area during snow storm

A semi-truck heading west on Highway 30 jackknifed and fell several metres off a Vaudreuil-Dorion overpass just before midnight Wednesday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Quebec provincial police said at least three other major accidents struck the Montreal area in the last 24 hours.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Joyce Kemp said there were also accidents on the A-10, A-20 and A-40.

Near Mont-Saint-Hilaire, there was a 47-car pileup that left one man dead and 17 people injured.

While the SQ is still investigating the causes of the accidents, the agency is advising drivers to plan carefully before heading out into the winter weather — and to pay careful attention to the vehicle in front of them.