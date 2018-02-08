Boy gets stuck inside arcade machine during quest for stuffed toy

A young boy in Florida really, really wanted a stuffed toy while visiting an arcade — so much so that he climbed inside a vending machine to get it.

The Titusville Fire and Emergency Services posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday, saying Mason climbed into an opening in the machine.

READ MORE: Dog trying to steal pancakes leads to fire — and a warning from firefighters

The first responders’ page explained that Mason was at O’Brady’s restaurant with his family. Thankfully, so was an off-duty officer who called for extra help.

“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring. The unexpected ways we get to help people in their time of need,” the Facebook post read. “Well, today was no exception.”

Mason sat in the machine on a bed of stuffed toys, calmly watching firefighters work to free him. He was taken out of the game in a few minutes, with minimal damage to the machine.

WATCH: Brief history of arcade game PAC-MAN

“We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out,” firefighters wrote, explaining that Mason, his mom and friends then went back to eating dinner.

And yes, Mason did get the toy he wanted.