Canada
February 8, 2018 6:29 am

Man, 74, dies in head-on crash in Milton

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 74-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Wednesday night in Milton, Ont.

FILE
A A

MILTON, Ont. – A 74-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Wednesday night in Milton, Ont.

Halton Region police say the Rockwood, Ont., resident was driving an SUV on Guelph Line at about 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle collided
with an oncoming pickup truck.

The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 51-year-old man from Campbellford, Ont., driving the pickup was taken to Milton District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Guelph Line was closed for about six hours while the investigation was conducted.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Campbellford
fatal crash Milton
Guelph Line
Halton Region
Milton
Milton fatal crash
Milton hospital
SUV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News