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Canada

B.C.’s newest multi-millionaire waited 10 months to claim lottery prize

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?'
What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?
Winning the lottery in B.C. is an exciting moment for anyone who plays. But what happens when someone wins - whether it's $50 or $50 million? Here are the steps players must take to claim their prize – Apr 8, 2024
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B.C.’s newest multi-millionaire waited 10 months to claim his prize.

Richard Z, only identified by his last initial by the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC), said he was relaxing in his Quesnel home last December when he saw that someone who purchased a ticket in his hometown had won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot.

He said that’s when he checked his ticket and learned he had won $46 million.

“The ticket was only visually validated,” Richard told BCLC.

“I checked the BCLC website and had an inkling I may have the winning ticket. When it said it was the Gold Ball, that’s when the overwhelming feelings set in; knowing that out of everyone in Canada, I had the ticket that won $46 million.”

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He said he first told his wife and they were emotional and overwhelmed by the win.

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Richard did not disclose why he waited so long to claim his prize, but he said he and his wife have plans to travel and “move forward slowly.”

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Vancouver man wins $40M Lotto Max after stopping at convenience store for a drink

“My wife and I want to do some travelling and I want to see the pyramids! We want to experience and enjoy stress-free trips,” Richard said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Billy Barker Casino in Quesnel.

So far in 2026, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $135 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, according to the BCLC.

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