Surrey says it will be ready to roll when pot is legalized in July

When marijuana is legalized in July, at least one B.C. municipality says it will be ready to roll.

Officials at Surrey City Hall say they have been working around the clock to ensure an implementation plan will be in place when the federal government approves legislation legalizing recreational cannabis.

“We put a plan in place to be ready for the summer, and so I anticipate we’ll be good to go,” director of public safety Terry Waterhouse told Global News.

Waterhouse said that city staff are putting the finishing touches on a set of recommendations that will be sent to council for approval in the coming months.

“Will we allow retail stores? How many will there be? Where will they be located? We need to be in the place where we have the appropriate bylaws, the appropriate staffing and the appropriate enforcement mechanisms in place.”

Waterhouse admits there is still much work to be done around zoning, inspections, enforcement and education, but says he’s confident the city will meet the coming deadline.

In the past, the Association of Chiefs of Police has said it has concerns that the country will not be ready for legalization by the summer.

Other B.C. municipalities, including Richmond, have also voiced concerns.