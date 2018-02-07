Nancy Pelosi spoke of Dreamers for 8 straight hours to protest budget deal

U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke for eight hours on the House floor where she recounted stories from the so-called Dreamers who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

It was the longest continuous speech in the U.S. House, breaking the previous record which was set in 1909, according to the Office of the House Historian. Her marathon speech was intended to protest the budget deal that does not include protections for Dreamers.

Pelosi said she would not support a budget caps agreement unless House Speaker Paul Ryan promised to advance legislation to protect young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

“Give us a chance to have a vote on the floor,” Pelosi said. “Let us thank and acknowledge the Dreamers for their courage, their optimism and their inspiration to make America more American.”

Pelosi said the deal currently includes increases in defense and non-defense spending, as well as funding for disaster aid. Congress must approve a spending bill by Thursday to avert a second government shutdown this year.

