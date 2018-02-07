Orgaworld London compost facility changes its ways, asks for reconciliation

After 10 long years of foul smells from Orgaworld’s local composting facility, a new beginning is here.

That’s what general manager of Orgaworld, Michael Leopold, told 980 CFPL at an open house held at the Westminster Trails Golf Club on Wednesday.

“Part of that plea agreement allowed us to have a clean slate, and that clean slate now lets us get back to basics,” said Leopold.

On Oct. 28, 2017, Orgaworld pleaded guilty to nine offences involving the discharge of contaminants under the Environmental Protection Act.

A total of $1.125 million in fines were paid to the Canadian government and victims.

“We’ve done electronic monitoring for odour and have made sure our composting practices are following the rules and regulations of the industry,” said Leopold.

A new system called “eNose” has been implemented, which allows the company to electrically monitor the levels of odour that are coming from the facility.

“That’s just one thing we have done, but we’ve been talking to multiple people here tonight who all want transparency into the company, and into our investments going forward,” said financial controller, Jamie Jongsma.

“That’s a big reason as to why we had this event tonight, to show that we are changing,” he said.

Apart from reconciliation for past mistakes, Orgaworld took Wednesday night’s event as an opportunity to unveil big new plans they have for the future.

“By 2022, organics will be banned from landfills. Many of the municipalities in the area, like London or Sarnia, don’t have green bin programs in place. We’d like to be a part of that,” said Leopold.

Part of that process in London is set to roll out in phases when approved by city council.

“If the city decides a green bin program is the way to go, phase one would be to begin a pilot program in certain areas of the city,” said Jongsma.

According to Jongsma, they have a program ready to go.

“With a facility already in south London, 2019 is a realistic possibility for sure. We’re ready to go as soon as city council wants to discuss a composting program,” he said.

For Leopold, moving into London would be key.

“The benefit that we bring to London is curbside pickup, where trucks can pick up the composting waste and deliver it to us directly,” he said.