Dozens of students still suspended in Guelph over incomplete immunization records

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 60 elementary school students are still suspended from school because their immunization records have not been updated.

There are 45 students suspended in Dufferin County, while another 34 are suspended in Wellington County.

That’s down from just over 2,000 suspensions that took effect Jan. 31.

“Public Health does not want to see any student miss school,” said spokesperson Chuck Ferguson in an email on Wednesday. “We are working hard to ensure parents have the information they need and that schools and physicians are informed and ready to support this process.”

In order to attend school, students in Ontario need to be immunized against a variety of diseases including polio, measles, mumps and rubella.

Students born after Jan. 1, 2010, also need to be vaccinated for chickenpox.

“Infectious disease can spread rapidly in the school environment,” Ferguson said. “Knowing who is properly vaccinated and who is not allows Public Health to take action to protect vulnerable students and the wide community.”

Students can get an exemption from vaccinations for conscientious reasons or for medical reasons, but Public Health needs that information on file.

Parents can get more information by calling 1-800-265-7293 ext. 4746.

Public Health will be focusing their efforts on high school students with the deadline to update their immunization records set for April 6.