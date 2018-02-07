Arson suspected in Saskatoon house fire

Saskatoon police have launched an arson investigation after a house fire in Riversdale.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the home at 415 Ave. I South just before 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Firefighters reported flames coming from the front side of the house when they arrived.

Crews quickly attacked the fire from the outside and then made their way inside to put out the blaze. A search of the home found no one inside.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

Police said a person was seen leaving the house when the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.