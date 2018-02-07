Donald Trump says newly released FBI text messages are ‘BOMBSHELLS’

U.S. President Donald Trump claims recently released text messages between two FBI employees are “bombshells.”

Over 380 pages of text messages between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok have been released after being recovered last month. They were temporarily lost due to “misconfiguration issues” that occurred while the bureau was rolling out new software updates for Samsung 5 devices.

Texts released to Fox News purportedly include an exchange between the two FBI employees in September 2016. The two were preparing talking points on the Hillary Clinton email investigation for then-FBI director James Comey. Apparently, then-president Barack Obama wanted to be kept in the loop on the alleged Comey prep.

“Potus wants to know everything we’re doing,” Page wrote to Strzok according to Fox News.

The president appeared to praise the report Wednesday.

“NEW FBI TEXTS ARE BOMBSHELLS!” Trump tweeted.



The pair had worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that is investigating whether the Trump administration was involved with Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Republicans have accused the FBI employees of being biased against Trump.

In texts that were previously released to Congress, Strzok and Page referred to Trump as an “idiot” and a “loathsome human.” After news reports about the messages, lawmakers demanded to see them amid Republican concerns that agency officials were biased against Trump.

Strzok was removed from Mueller’s group in July after Mueller learned of the texts.

The text messages have become a focal point of congressional Republicans’ investigation into whether the FBI is biased against Trump and gave Clinton more favourable treatment in its investigation of her private email use.

The Associated Press has also reviewed the thousands of text messages. On Wednesday the news agency reported that in one text four days before the election, Page told Strzok that the “American presidential election, and thus, the state of the world, actually hangs in the balance.” They frequently texted each other news stories about Russian election meddling, denigrated Trump associate Roger Stone and, in one profanity-laced message, Strzok cursed out the “cheating (expletive) Russians.”

–with files from the Associated Press