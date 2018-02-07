Ron Kronstein to take new role as news director at CHEX Peterborough

Ron Kronstein, longtime anchor of Global News Halifax and Global News New Brunswick, will be moving into a new role at the end of February — joining CHEX Peterborough as the station’s news director.

The move will see Kronstein bring his more than 35 years of experience back to Ontario, where he first began his career.

Kronstein says he is excited to return to his roots and bring his experience and editorial judgment back to his home province.

“I am truly grateful for having worked with such a great Global news crew here in Halifax and in New Brunswick and will really miss Halifax,” he said.

“At the same time, I am excited to join a dedicated and hard working team at CHEX Peterborough and will be working with them to bring first-class news to a very loyal community I look forward to being a part of.”

Kronstein has reported on some of the biggest stories across Canada, as well as covered news from the U.S., Europe and Asia. His work has received numerous regional and national awards.

He is also a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, having served as a Captain in the army public affairs branch in both Halifax and Toronto from 2001 to 2011.

Kronstein is an avid outdoorsman and travels the globe with his wife Eleanor. He enjoys photography and painting, as well as spending time with his family and two Labrador retrievers.