Canada
February 7, 2018 12:32 pm
Updated: February 7, 2018 1:09 pm

Ron Kronstein to take new role as news director at CHEX Peterborough

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Ron Kronstein has been promoted to the position of News Director at CHEX Peterborough

A A

Ron Kronstein, longtime anchor of Global News Halifax and Global News New Brunswick, will be moving into a new role at the end of February — joining CHEX Peterborough as the station’s news director.

The move will see Kronstein bring his more than 35 years of experience back to Ontario, where he first began his career.

Kronstein says he is excited to return to his roots and bring his experience and editorial judgment back to his home province.

Story continues below

“I am truly grateful for having worked with such a great Global news crew here in Halifax and in New Brunswick and will really miss Halifax,” he said.

“At the same time, I am excited to join a dedicated and hard working team at CHEX Peterborough and will be working with them to bring first-class news to a very loyal community I look forward to being a part of.”

Kronstein has reported on some of the biggest stories across Canada, as well as covered news from the U.S., Europe and Asia. His work has received numerous regional and national awards.

He is also a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, having served as a Captain in the army public affairs branch in both Halifax and Toronto from 2001 to 2011.

Kronstein is an avid outdoorsman and travels the globe with his wife Eleanor. He enjoys photography and painting, as well as spending time with his family and two Labrador retrievers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anchor
CHEX
CHEX Television
CHEX TV
Halifax
media
New Brunswick
new-brunswick
Ontario
Peterborough
Ron Kronstein

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News