Thieves target unoccupied N.S. cottages: RCMP
RCMP are investigating two break and enters that took place at seasonal cottages in Marienette, N.S.
The two incidents happened sometime between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 on Highway 224. Police say thieves gained access to cottages and sheds on the properties. At this time, it’s unknown exactly what was taken during the break-ins.
Last year, RCMP received reports of more than 300 break-ins at seasonal properties.
“Cottage and camp owners are encouraged to put up a trail camera on your property,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a news release.
“This will assist police with identifying suspects if your cottage or camp is targeted by thieves.”
The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheet Harbour RCMP Detachment at 902-885-2510. or Crime Stoppers.
