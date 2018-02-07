Thieves target unoccupied N.S. cottages: RCMP

RCMP are investigating two break and enters that took place at seasonal cottages in Marienette, N.S.

The two incidents happened sometime between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 on Highway 224. Police say thieves gained access to cottages and sheds on the properties. At this time, it’s unknown exactly what was taken during the break-ins.

Last year, RCMP received reports of more than 300 break-ins at seasonal properties.

“Cottage and camp owners are encouraged to put up a trail camera on your property,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a news release. “This will assist police with identifying suspects if your cottage or camp is targeted by thieves.”

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheet Harbour RCMP Detachment at 902-885-2510. or Crime Stoppers.