Fire destroys home in West Chezzetcook, N.S.
Fire has destroyed a home in West Chezzetcook, N.S.
The blaze broke out on Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m. on Les Collins Avenue. RCMP say the home was engulfed in flames when police and fire officials arrived on scene.
RCMP say the residents were able to make it out of the home unharmed, but family pets died in the fire.
Halifax Fire crews were back at the scene on Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
-With files from Cory McGraw
