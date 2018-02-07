Canada
February 7, 2018 9:18 am
Updated: February 7, 2018 9:26 am

Fire destroys home in West Chezzetcook, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in West Chezzetcook, N.S.

Cory McGraw/ Global News
A A

Fire has destroyed a home in West Chezzetcook, N.S.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m. on Les Collins Avenue. RCMP say the home was engulfed in flames when police and fire officials arrived on scene.

READ: Dartmouth house fire sends girl to hospital with smoke inhalation

RCMP say the residents were able to make it out of the home unharmed, but family pets died in the fire.

READ MORE: Family of 5 jumps out of window to escape early morning Dartmouth fire

Halifax Fire crews were back at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

-With files from Cory McGraw 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
fire investigation
Halifax
Halifax fire
Head of Chezzetcook
HRM
Nova Scotia
NS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News