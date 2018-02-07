Summerland seniors development rejected by council

A proposed seniors complex in Summerland will not be going ahead.

On Tuesday night, council voted 5-2 against the $125-million project.

At least four of seven #Summerland council members have outlined reasons why they will OPPOSE development application. Issues include scale of project (400+ units), that it doesn’t fit in the neighbourhood, and risk to trout hatchery operations. pic.twitter.com/2XOCAR2GXW — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 7, 2018

If approved, the proposed development was expected to house up to 700 seniors in more than 400 units on a 14-acre property in the Bristow Valley, perched above Okanagan Lake.

The project had attracted heavy opposition from the public. Approximately 80 people had voiced their opinions, which were largely against the project, during a public hearing on Monday.

The main sticking points were the sheer scale of the project and the potential impact it could have on an aquifer that supplies water to a nearby trout hatchery.

Back at the #Summerland arena where mayor and council will vote on controversial seniors housing development application. Huge opposition. Major sticking point is potential impact on aquifer that supplies water to trout hatchery. Construction vibration could cause turbidity. pic.twitter.com/uVEdPyvdnl — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 7, 2018

The audience applauded after the vote was held and council decided it was not the right project for the proposed location.

Summerland’s mayor voted in favour of the project — touting the benefit to the local economy.

“It would have provided jobs, and those people would have needed housing. It spurs the local economy. But it didn’t suit the council, and council didn’t go for it,” Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman said.