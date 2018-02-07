summerland
February 7, 2018 12:53 am

Summerland seniors development rejected by council

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News

400+ unit seniors' development proposed in Summerland will not be going ahead after council decided against the project.

A proposed seniors complex in Summerland will not be going ahead.

On Tuesday night, council voted 5-2 against the $125-million project.

If approved, the proposed development was expected to house up to 700 seniors in more than 400 units on a 14-acre property in the Bristow Valley, perched above Okanagan Lake.

The project had attracted heavy opposition from the public. Approximately 80 people had voiced their opinions, which were largely against the project, during a public hearing on Monday.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend public hearing on Summerland seniors’ development

The main sticking points were the sheer scale of the project and the potential impact it could have on an aquifer that supplies water to a nearby trout hatchery.

The audience applauded after the vote was held and council decided it was not the right project for the proposed location.

Summerland’s mayor voted in favour of the project — touting the benefit to the local economy.

“It would have provided jobs, and those people would have needed housing. It spurs the local economy. But it didn’t suit the council, and council didn’t go for it,” Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman said.

