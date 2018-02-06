New CFL commissioner stops in Calgary on cross-country tour to engage fans on key issues

New CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie is on a mission to let every fan know they have a voice on the key issues that face the league.

“We have to create that fan engagement. We want our fans to know how much we love them. Part of the display of that is going out and spending time with them,” Ambrosie said to a packed room of Calgary Stampeders season ticket holders on Tuesday.

Stampeders fans had a chance to engage the new commissioner, and former Calgary Stampeders player, on a variety of topics including whether the season should start three weeks earlier to have playoff games played in warmer weather.

“In this room here in Calgary, by an overwhelming majority, they were in favour of it,” Ambrosie said. “It was a little less pronounced when we were in Montreal and Ottawa, so I think this is good feedback that can help stimulate the conversation.”

Calgary Stampeders season ticket holder Raymond Savage was among the fans who doesn’t want the season to start earlier, but he’s impressed with the new commissioner’s vision and attitude.

“Randy is very much on top of things for someone who hasn’t even been in the position for a year,” Savage said. “He’s doing a phenomenal job getting on top of the issues both from a business perspective and an on-field perspective.”

Season ticket holder Connie Fekete is also impressed with Ambrosie’s accessibility.

“He seems willing to answer people’s questions. Now, whether you get the answer you wanted is another issue, but it doesn’t seem like he’s blowing sunshine up anybody’s back.”

The most asked question on Tuesday was was whether Calgary would host another Grey Cup without a new stadium. Ambrosie said “We’ll see,” but reinforced that Montreal is the only other CFL city in the country who hasn’t had a stadium renovation or new facility built in recent years.

“I think Calgary needs to have a new stadium, I would love to see that happen for so many reasons.

“This is one of Canada’s greatest cities, I would be encouraging everyone to get to the table and figure this thing out.”

So far the commissioner has visited Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary on his cross-country tour.