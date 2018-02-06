Longtime Saskatchewan journalist Manfred Joehnck passes away

A radio and television journalist whose name and voice were familiar to listeners and viewers across Saskatchewan for many years

has died.

Manfred Joehnck died suddenly Monday in Battleford while covering the Gerald Stanley murder trial for the Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation.

Joehnck was the news anchor for C-T-V Regina from 2001 to 2011 after spending 14 years as news director at Regina radio station C-K-R-M.

He joined M-B-C in 2012.

Joehnck also worked at Winnipeg radio station C-J-O-B in the 1970s.

Manfred Joehnck was 64