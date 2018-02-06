Poor road conditions contributed to deadly crash in north Okanagan

RCMP in the north Okanagan have released more information about a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a teenager.

The accident happened on Highway 6 at the junction of the King Edward Forest Service Road just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The collision involved a minivan and a pick-up truck.

“Investigation revealed the minivan, travelling eastbound, lost control crossing the centre line and ultimately colliding with the truck, travelling westbound,” RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett said.

Police said weather contributed to the crash.

“The condition of the highway at the time of the collision was very poor, causing emergency vehicles to slow significantly when responding to the incident as to ensure their own personal safety,” Brett said.

The driver of the minivan, an 18-year-old Vernon girl, died as a result of the collision. Her 12-year-old passenger, a Vernon girl, survived the crash receiving minor injures.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 67-year-old Vernon man, suffered minor injuries.

Both survivors were transported to the nearest medical facility by B.C. Ambulance Service for treatment.

The highway was closed for five hours.

Police said there is no evidence to support charges against the driver of the truck.

The next of kin of the 18-year-old girl has been notified but no name has been released.