Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Port Colborne

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. – Crews are battling a large industrial fire in southwestern Ontario that has sent thick black plumes of smoke into the sky.

Officials with the fire department in Port Colborne, Ont., say they were called early this morning to a building that manufactures vinyl products.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bendia says the fire progressed very quickly and was still raging more than four hours later, but the amount of smoke appears to be lessening.

He says the building began to collapse about 10 minutes after firefighters first arrived, and the entire structure has now come down.

There are no reports of injuries so far.

Multiple fire departments from the area are responding to the blaze.

“I imagine we are going to be here a while,” Bendia said. “The better part of today and into the evening and tonight.”

The Niagara Region has tweeted that people in the vicinity of the smoke should stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed.

