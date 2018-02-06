Strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan; hotel collapses

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast Tuesday causing heavy damage and the collapse of a hotel.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was centred about 20 kilometres north of Hualien, a city with a population of over 100,000, at a shallow depth of nine kilometres.

According to a Reuters report, the Taiwan government said a hotel in the city collapsed as a result of the tremor.

Photos on social media show partially collapsed buildings and crumpled and cracked roads.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the quake.

A 5.1 aftershock struck the area a short time later.

According to local media, the military has been dispatched to aid in rescue efforts. The tremor also produced landslides along the Su-Hua Highway, closing roads along the route to city.

