February 6, 2018 12:06 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 1:11 pm

Strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan; hotel collapses

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake caused buildings to collapse in Hualien, on Taiwan’s east coast, on February 6. This video was streamed live on Facebook and shows the Beauty Stay hotel in Hualien partially collapsed as result of the quake.

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast Tuesday causing heavy damage and the collapse of a hotel.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was centred about 20 kilometres north of Hualien, a city with a population of over 100,000, at a shallow depth of nine kilometres.

According to a Reuters report, the Taiwan government said a hotel in the city collapsed as a result of the tremor.

Photos on social media show partially collapsed buildings and crumpled and cracked roads.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the quake.


A 5.1 aftershock struck the area a short time later.

According to local media, the military has been dispatched to aid in rescue efforts. The tremor also produced landslides along the Su-Hua Highway, closing roads along the route to city.

More to come

