Snow, freezing rain on its way to Nova Scotia

A mixture of snow, freezing rain and rain are in the forecast for Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province ahead of a low-pressure system approaching the Maritimes on Wednesday.

Strong southerly winds will also develop ahead of the storm.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the western half of the province Wednesday afternoon before spreading eastward that night.

Most of the province should expect to receive five centimetres to 10 centimetres of snow, while northern Nova Scotia could see closer to 15 centimetres.

Overnight the snow could change to a period of freezing rain and then rain with amounts exceeding 25 millimetres expected along the province’s Atlantic coast.