RCMP execute early morning ‘high-risk’ arrest of man in Airdrie

RCMP in Airdrie executed a “high-risk” arrest Tuesday morning of a man wanted on warrants.

The arrest was made early Tuesday morning in relation to an ongoing investigation of earlier incidents.

RCMP said the man was in a stolen vehicle and there was a gun inside the vehicle, which sparked an armed response by police officers.

Viewer video shows officers with guns drawn in the parking lot of a residential building on East Lake Boulevard.

The suspect is seen slowly getting out of the vehicle with his hands up. He then backs up toward the officers before getting on the ground and crawling backwards. Officers are then seen approaching him carefully.

The man was taken into custody without incident. Police said the gun in the vehicle was determined to be a pellet gun.

More to come.